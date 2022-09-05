Rapids (RPD) Trading 34.9% Higher Over Last Week

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. One Rapids coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Rapids has a total market cap of $71,192.75 and approximately $35,336.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000197 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,915.38 or 1.04463356 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 17,418,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,847 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Rapids

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development.”Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here””

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars.

