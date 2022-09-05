Rarible Price Down 6.8% This Week (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00012210 BTC on exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $24.06 million and approximately $156,721.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rarible has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,756.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00134774 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022271 BTC.

RARI is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,972,952 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

