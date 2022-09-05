Rarible (RARI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $329,923.00

Rarible (RARI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00012150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $24.09 million and $329,923.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rarible Profile

Rarible is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,972,942 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

