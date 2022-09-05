Ravencoin Classic Reaches Market Cap of $246,935.24 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $246,935.24 and $7,731.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,594.31 or 0.08066514 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00186558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00025921 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00304347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00793115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.52 or 0.00624970 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001223 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

