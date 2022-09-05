Raydium Price Tops $0.67 (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00003358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $89.57 million and $7.21 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,982 coins and its circulating supply is 132,843,575 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

