Raze Network Price Up 3% This Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $654,897.34 and approximately $56,254.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002479 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00834128 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015625 BTC.
About Raze Network
Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.
