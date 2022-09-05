Razor Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $219,901.00 (RAZOR)

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $219,901.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Razor Network has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000785 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000455 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008707 BTC.
- MAPS (MAPS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.
Razor Network Profile
Razor Network (CRYPTO:RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,245,504 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network.
Buying and Selling Razor Network
