Razor Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $219,901.00 (RAZOR)

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $219,901.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Razor Network has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Razor Network alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008707 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

Razor Network (CRYPTO:RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,245,504 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network.

Buying and Selling Razor Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Razor Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Razor Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Razor Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.