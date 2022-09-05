ReapChain (REAP) Market Cap Hits $7.01 Million

ReapChain (REAP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. ReapChain has a total market cap of $7.01 million and $3.03 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,770.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00134803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036734 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022255 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain (CRYPTO:REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com.

ReapChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

