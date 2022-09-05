Receive Access Ecosystem Price Reaches $1.08 (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $965.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00005484 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00471643 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.80 or 0.01805636 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001778 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00231768 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000135 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Profile
Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading
