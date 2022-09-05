Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RKT. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,300 ($112.37) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,841.67 ($94.75).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of RKT opened at GBX 6,400 ($77.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($59.27) and a one year high of GBX 6,824 ($82.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £45.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,505.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,457.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,196.91.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 73 ($0.88) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 41.08%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

