Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives $8,750.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8,750.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.50) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,600 ($103.91) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $17.90.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1596 per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

