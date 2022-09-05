RED (RED) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65,482.00

RED (RED) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. RED has a market cap of $334,375.45 and approximately $65,482.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RED has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00025734 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00304794 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001195 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002464 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RED

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.