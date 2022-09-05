ReddCoin Hits Market Cap of $6.01 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 43.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $54,498.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,794.00 or 1.00116777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00063881 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00238410 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00147933 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00243129 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00055770 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064132 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004226 BTC.

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

