Refinable (FINE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $978,249.79

Refinable (FINE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Refinable has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $978,249.79 and $142,036.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002496 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001686 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00837623 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015753 BTC.
About Refinable
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Buying and Selling Refinable
Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.