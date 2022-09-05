Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Price Tops $25.15 on Exchanges

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $50,412.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for $25.15 or 0.00127384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,765.75 or 1.00104082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00063559 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00024859 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

