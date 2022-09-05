Release Project Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $650,438.09 (REL)

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, Release Project has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Release Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Release Project has a total market cap of $650,438.09 and approximately $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001890 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000249 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Release Project

Release Project is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex. Release Project’s official website is release.co.jp/rel.

Release Project Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Release Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Release Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Release Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

