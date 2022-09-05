Remme (REM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,189.00

Remme (REM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Remme has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Remme has a market cap of $257,230.59 and $24,189.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Remme alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00161537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00036301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00132404 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (REM) is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official website is remme.io. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Remme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.