Render Token (RNDR) Price Tops $0.50 on Major Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Render Token has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002514 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $126.21 million and approximately $11.13 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00031166 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00082717 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00040746 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Biswap (BSW) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is render.x.io. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.Telegram | Reddit | Medium | FacebookWhitepaper”

