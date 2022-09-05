Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives $15.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on REPYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Repsol from €15.50 ($15.82) to €16.70 ($17.04) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Repsol from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.80 ($17.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Grupo Santander downgraded Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Repsol from €17.50 ($17.86) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Repsol Price Performance

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.72. Repsol has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $17.31.

Repsol Increases Dividend

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Repsol had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.277 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

