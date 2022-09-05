Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Revolve Group worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RVLV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,449,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.23.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $290.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

