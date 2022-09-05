Rewardiqa Price Hits $0.0016 (REW)

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $15,888.78 and $7.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

