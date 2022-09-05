Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 18,989 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Fortive worth $31,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 29,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $62.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Articles

