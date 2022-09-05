Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 49,143 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,138,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,143 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $35,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 161.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $13.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.