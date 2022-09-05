Rhumbline Advisers Buys 15,527 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Duke Realty worth $37,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Duke Realty Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $57.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $275,563.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,753.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $275,563.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,753.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

