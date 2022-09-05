Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,044 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Mosaic worth $38,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $819,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 100,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 128.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 895,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,530,000 after buying an additional 503,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 497.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 28,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $54.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $57.22. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.