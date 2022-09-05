Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of CMS Energy worth $35,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS stock opened at $67.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.51 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

