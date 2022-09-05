Rhumbline Advisers Has $32.18 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Akamai Technologies worth $32,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $88.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

