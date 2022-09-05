Rhumbline Advisers Has $35.49 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,585,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of KeyCorp worth $35,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 46,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

