Rhumbline Advisers Has $36.52 Million Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Atlassian worth $36,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 25.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,152,000 after purchasing an additional 346,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atlassian by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,003,000 after purchasing an additional 102,685 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 19.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,121,000 after purchasing an additional 172,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 959,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $232.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.32. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

About Atlassian



Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

