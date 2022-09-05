Rhumbline Advisers Has $38.90 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Vulcan Materials worth $38,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.06.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $164.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.93 and its 200-day moving average is $168.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

