Rhumbline Advisers Has $39.53 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Skyworks Solutions worth $39,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 125,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $98.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $185.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.