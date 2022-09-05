Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Ventas worth $39,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 6,821.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

NYSE:VTR opened at $47.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 947.19, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

