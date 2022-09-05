Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Boston Properties worth $34,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Boston Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Boston Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Boston Properties by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $80.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.70.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

