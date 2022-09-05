Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $34,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,671,000 after buying an additional 455,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,177,000 after buying an additional 70,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after buying an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,891,000 after acquiring an additional 761,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $101.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.04 and its 200 day moving average is $102.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

