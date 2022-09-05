Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,033 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of First Horizon worth $33,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of FHN opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.