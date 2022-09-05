Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Tyler Technologies worth $32,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 30.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.55.

TYL stock opened at $363.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $371.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.85 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,512.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,156 shares of company stock worth $4,618,576. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

