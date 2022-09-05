Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Ingersoll Rand worth $31,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $788,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 37,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $47.74 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

