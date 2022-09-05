Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Teledyne Technologies worth $37,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,887,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,698,558,000 after buying an additional 61,177 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $994,687,000 after buying an additional 393,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,082,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 427,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,848,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

TDY opened at $367.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.15. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $344.66 and a 12 month high of $493.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

