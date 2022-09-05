Rhumbline Advisers Sells 13,599 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of CF Industries worth $37,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $106.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.20. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.