Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,665 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Graco worth $32,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GGG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Graco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Graco by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Graco by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Graco Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,081. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $63.43 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

