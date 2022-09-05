Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,090 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $33.96 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67.

