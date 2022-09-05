Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2,232.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

VSGX stock opened at $47.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $65.76.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.