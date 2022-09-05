Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,210 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $142.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.69. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.55 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

