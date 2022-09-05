RichQUACK.com Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.33 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $38.87 million and $3.33 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00833403 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015743 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Coin Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

