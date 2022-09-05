RichQUACK.com Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.33 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $38.87 million and $3.33 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002521 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001698 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00833403 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015743 BTC.
RichQUACK.com Coin Profile
RichQUACK.com Coin Trading
