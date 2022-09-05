Rigel Finance Hits Market Cap of $18,515.47 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (RIGEL) traded 264.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.41 or 0.00022293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 87.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $18,515.47 and $75.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00837623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015753 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance.

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

