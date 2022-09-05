RioDeFi (RFUEL) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $2.42 million and $452,650.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,788.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00036946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00134050 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022236 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 301,050,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

