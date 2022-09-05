Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM) Receives $11.80 Average PT from Analysts

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

RITM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Stock Up 1.3 %

Rithm Capital stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.68. Rithm Capital has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 311.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 426.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 468.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.



