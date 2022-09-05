Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $575.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $576.28.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $519.11 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $521.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $229.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

