Rocket Pool (RPL) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.19 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $252.10 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for about $24.52 or 0.00124000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,777.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00036868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00134146 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022247 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.