ROOBEE Hits Market Capitalization of $3.24 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $770,928.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009524 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00214559 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000263 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,063,740 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

